In Photos: AAP, BJP Celebrate Leads as 2022 Assembly Polls Counting Day Proceeds
According to the latest updates, AAP is leading in Punjab.
Counting for the 2022 Assembly elections at Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur which began at 8 am on Thursday, 10 March, is currently underway.
Here is how the counting day looked like at the five states that went to polls, early this year.
Click here to view the latest updates regarding the election results of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.
