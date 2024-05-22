BJP or INDIA – Who Stands Better Chance With Delhi's Auto Drivers This LS Polls?

In the bustling lanes of Delhi, where the scorching heat mingles with the relentless activity of the city, political banners and party flags signal the upcoming Phase 6 of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Weeks before the clamour of political rallies that have now taken over the news cycle, the first signs of election campaigns in the capital became common sightings of posters promoting government schemes with larger-than-life profiles of the politicians beside them – on auto-rickshaws.