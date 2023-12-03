With BJP Set to Win Chhattisgarh, Who Will be the Next Chief Minister?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing victory in Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, the counting for which is continuing on Sunday, 3 December.

The BJP is surging ahead in the state in at least 55 seats, with the Congress trailing behind with 34 seats.

The question on everyone's mind – who will be the next chief minister? Here is a look at all the CM probables in Chhattisgarh.