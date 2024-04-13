With Tamilisai's Return, Will BJP's Lotus Bloom in DMK Bastion Chennai South?

It's 1:30 pm on a hot Thursday afternoon in Chennai. Prabhakaran (38) and Manikandan (50), both ambulance drivers, stop at a roadside shop in Kannagi Nagar for a tea break.

Sipping his tea, Manikandan stares at a television in the shop, broadcasting former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan's campaign in Sholinganallur, merely 2 km from Kannagi Nagar.

Manikandan turns to this reporter and says: