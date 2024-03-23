PMK-BJP Alliance: Who Will Benefit From Whom in Lok Sabha Polls in Tamil Nadu?

He also stated that both Ramadoss and Anbumani were "aware of the BJP's strategy" and decided to give up a couple of constituencies to the saffron party in the northern districts where the PMK is weak.

Commenting on the decision of the PMK's alliance with the BJP, senior AIADMK leader and former minister Sellur K Raju said that PMK was "making a blunder."

"The PMK has paved the way for the communal forces to penetrate in their so-called bastion. Except for Ramadoss and his son, no one in the party likes collaborating with the BJP. At the end of the day, the party at the grassroots level does the election work and no PMK cadre is ready to canvas for the BJP and the results will prove it," Raju claimed.

When asked about what went wrong in the alliance talks with the PMK, the AIADMK leader said: "When we were in power, we fulfilled whatever requests made by the PMK but once again PMK proved that it is an opportunistic and unassertive party and the people of Tamil Nadu are watching them."

Further, Raju said: "PMK's relationship with BJP is not a natural one like AIADMK's, and this election will not be a three-cornered fight. It will be a fight between DMK and AIADMK, as usual."