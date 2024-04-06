Nagaur Ground Report: Beniwal & Mirdha Clash After Switching Sides, Who's Ahead?

“We get water once in six days and that too for one hour. A water tanker costs Rs 400. We will vote for the party which solves the problem of water,” said 60-year-old Rajendra Jain, a resident of Ladnun in Rajasthan.

Ladnun falls under the Nagaur parliamentary constituency, which is set to witness a riveting competition in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in Rajasthan on 19 April.

The seat will see two political heavyweights and old rivals lock horns once again. On the one hand is Jyoti Mirdha, who was the Congress MP from Naguar between 2009 and 2014 but joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan last year.

On the other hand, is Hanuman Beniwal – an influential Jat leader, popular among the farmers and the youth – who had won the Nagaur seat in 2019 with the support of the BJP. This time around, Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has joined hands with the INDIA bloc and is contesting with the support of the Congress.

In 2019, Beniwal had defeated then Congress candidate Mirdha by a margin of nearly two lakh votes. Now with tables turned, The Quint went on ground and spoke to party workers and locals to get a sense of which way the winds are blowing.