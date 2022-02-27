Manipur Assembly Polls: 1st Phase To Decide Fate of CM Biren Singh, BJP Mins

The first phase of polling will see a head-to-head contest between the ruling BJP and Congress in three Assembly seats – Heingang, Thanga and Nambol.

There will be a triangular contest between Congress, BJP and JD(U) in eight Assembly constituencies – Thongju, Thangmeiband, Wangoi, Kangpokpi, Sagolband, Mayang Imphal, Moirang, Bishenpur, and Tipaimukh.

Meanwhile, the National People's Party (NPP), a regional party from Meghalaya with Conrad Sangma as the national president, has decided to fight in 39 of 60 Assembly seats, in an attempt to emerge as an independent regional voice, without its senior ally BJP.

The NPP had formed the government with BJP in 2017, winning four seats and is fighting on 27 seats in the first phase.

Here are some key constituencies in Monday’s fight:

Heingang – The Imphal East district seat was won by BJP’s Nongthombam Biren Singh by defeating Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh from All India Trinamool Congress with a margin of 1,206 votes.

Lamlai – Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu’s village Nongpok Kakching falls under this constituency. The village which still does not have drinking water supply, or proper roads, has around 85 households with nearly 300 voters. Five candidates belonging to BJP, Congress, Republican Party of India (Athawale) (RPI (A)), JD (U) and an Independent are in the fray for the Lamlai seat.