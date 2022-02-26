Manipur Polls: Why the State's Voters Remain Undeterred, Even by Militancy

The electoral participation in Manipur is such that even members of armed groups that are in talks with the government of India and who are set up in government-designated camps get to vote via postal ballots. Does all of this then mean that people in Manipur believe in democracy and everything ‘India’? No. The same people who go out in large numbers to vote will also be the ones to take things headlong if there are instances of high-handedness (real or perceived) against them by either the ruling party or the opposition, the state or the Central government.

Elections are a heady drug in Manipur. How else can one explain the fact that a state that boils on the street in protest over human rights violations or over sexual crimes, over political demands by various civil society groups, one where its numerous armed separatist groups talk about ‘independence’ and ‘plebiscites’ and cutting ties off with India, shows up on polling day with figures that touch more than 90 per cent for attendance and participation in casting their votes?