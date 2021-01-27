CoWin App Tech: A Comparison With What Other Countries Are Doing

Dubai has an app called SEHA, somewhat similar to CoWIn. The app allows citizens of Dubai to book an appointment, something CoWin will enable in the later phases of the vaccination process.

However, a key difference in SEHA and CoWin lies in the the post-vaccination experience.

Gulf News Associate Editor Yousra Zaki recorded a first person experience of getting the vaccine and using the app.

She writes, “I was then given a file with details about my second dose, which was scheduled automatically 21 days from the first dose. I was sent an SMS by SEHA almost immediately.”

However, The Quint had reported that doctors in Mumbai who got their jabs had a different experience.