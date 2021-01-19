As CoWin Falters, Inoculated People Face Confusion About 2nd Dose

The vaccination process in states across India had to be slowed down or halted over the weekend owing to glitches in the CoWin app.

The CoWin software, designed to be the digital nervecentre of India’s COVID-19 vaccination process, was found to be suffering delays in informing people about their vaccine dates, lagging in retrieving data and generating QR code certificates for vaccinated patients, and even system failures in some places.

The Maharashtra government late on Saturday, 16 January, suspended the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state till Tuesday, 19 January, owing to technical glitches in the CoWin software. While the process wasn’t suspended, similar glitches were seen in Haryana, Assam and Punjab as well.

In a late night tweet, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner announced that the vaccination drive will remain suspended on 17 and 18 January.