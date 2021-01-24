CoWin App: No Specific Privacy Policy, No Info on Developer, Cost

CoWin app, the Centre’s glitch-prone digital platform rolled-out to manage the COVID-19 vaccination program, has also emerged as opaque regarding basic information about its development and functioning.

Information sought under the the Right to Information Act regarding the app has also been stonewalled, eliciting comparisons with Aarogya Setu’s lack of transprency and raising questions around an application designed to handle sensitive data of over a billion citizens.

An RTI seeking information on the developer of the CoWin app, as well as on the cost incurred and audit practices, was transferred from one ministry to another, before stating that ‘no information is available’.