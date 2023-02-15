'Want Death Penalty': Father of Nikki Yadav, Who Was Allegedly Killed by Partner

Sunil Yadav, the father of Haryana native Nikki Yadav who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot, said he hadn't been able to reach his daughter since Saturday, 11 February. He said he was informed by one of Nikki's friends that she was last seen with her live-in partner.

Nikki was strangled to death, allegedly by Gehlot, who then got married to another woman the same day, according to the Delhi Police.

"We got a call from the police on Tuesday (14 February), that's when we found out," Yadav said.