'Want Death Penalty': Father of Nikki Yadav, Who Was Allegedly Killed by Partner
"We got a call from the police on Tuesday, that's when we found out," Sunil Yadav, her father, said.
Sunil Yadav, the father of Haryana native Nikki Yadav who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot, said he hadn't been able to reach his daughter since Saturday, 11 February. He said he was informed by one of Nikki's friends that she was last seen with her live-in partner.
Nikki was strangled to death, allegedly by Gehlot, who then got married to another woman the same day, according to the Delhi Police.
"We got a call from the police on Tuesday (14 February), that's when we found out," Yadav said.
Yadav further said that he did not know about her relationship with the accused, and that when he reached out to him over Nikki's whereabouts, Gehlot said that he was busy with his wedding preparations.
"We did not know she was in a relationship with Sahil Gehlot. We reached out to him only after her friend told us that she was last seen with him," he said.
"We want him to be given the death penalty," Yadav said, adding that the family would bring her body home after the post-mortem.
What Happened?
Gehlot, 24, murdered Nikki near Kashmere Gate ISBT on the intervening night of 9 and 10 February, Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), said in a statement on Tuesday. The accused allegedly used the data cable in his car to strangle her.
The police said that as per preliminary investigation, the couple had been in a relationship for the last few years. While Gehlot is from Mitraon village, Nikki was from Jhajjar, Haryana.
According to the police, he allegedly stored her body in a fridge in a dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village in Najafgarh and got married to another woman on the same day.
The Delhi Police registered an FIR under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The accused was reportedly confronted about his marriage plans with another woman by the deceased, after which he allegedly strangulated her.
"The dhaba is situated at a vacant plot on the outskirts of Mitraon village. The accused then went to his home and solemnised his marriage with another girl," the police statement added.
Topics: Nikki Yadav Murder
