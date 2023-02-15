Strangled To Death in Delhi, Nikki Yadav 'Wanted to Become a Professor'

"She wanted to pursue her PhD and become a professor," said Nikki Yadav's uncle Parveen, as he stepped out of the mortuary at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in West Delhi's Hari Nagar on Wednesday, 15 February.

Earlier in the morning, Parveen and his brother Sunil Yadav had driven down to Delhi from Haryana's Jhajjar, along with some neighbours, for the post-mortem examination of Sunil's daughter Nikki.

Nikki, 23, was strangled to death allegedly by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot on the intervening night of 9-10 February.