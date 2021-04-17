A Year Later, Still No Strategy to Handle COVID: Sonia, Rahul

With the alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the country, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, 17 April, urged the government to ramp up its strategy to tackle the second wave of the pandemic that India is facing now.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, slammed the Modi government, saying it has no strategy to tackle the present crisis.

Speaking during a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, she pointed out that the rise in cases could overwhelm the medical infrastructure.

India’s COVID-19 tally now stands at nearly 14.5 million, second only to the United States.