COVID-19: PM Modi Says Kumbh Mela Should Now Only be Symbolic
As COVID cases continue to surge across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 17 April, said that he spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri over the telephone and requested that the ongoing Kumbh Mela be only symbolic now. This comes after shahi snans have already taken place amid a health crisis.
Meanwhile, Delhi is under weekend restrictions beginning Friday night. For those engaged in essential services or goods and personal emergencies etc as per DDMA orders, movement passes are being issued.
Maharashtra and Delhi, with 63,729 and 19,486 infections respectively, on Friday, reported their biggest-ever single-day surge in coronavirus cases.
India recorded 2,33,869 new cases and 1,340 deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day on Friday, in its highest-ever one-day surge
Several states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh have already imposed curfews and movement restrictions
Delhi and Chandigarh have also imposed different forms of weekend lockdown along with a night curfew
West Bengal is voting in the fifth phase of Assembly elections on Saturday, despite criticism over election rallies amid mounting COVID numbers
Set Up Help-Desk, Inform People About Beds in Hospitals: LG to Delhi Govt
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who on Friday held a meeting with Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and the municipal commissioners to review the COVID preparedness in the national capital, directed the Delhi government to provide multiple sources of information about the availability of beds for COVID-infected persons in each government-run hospital.
Baijal also directed the state government to set up a 'help desk' to assist people coming to the hospitals for COVID test.
