Wear Masks, Increase Genome Sequencing: Health Min Mandaviya on COVID Situation

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, 22 December, updating the Indian Parliament on the COVID situation in the country, said that in the last few days, cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting.

"We are seeing rising COVID cases and deaths due to it in China."

He added that the central government's health department has been very active in managing the pandemic situation in the country. "The central government has provided financial assistance to states. So far, 220 crore vaccine shots have been given."