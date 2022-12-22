Wear Masks, Increase Genome Sequencing: Health Min Mandaviya on COVID Situation
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the Parliament on the COVID situation amid rising cases in China.
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, 22 December, updating the Indian Parliament on the COVID situation in the country, said that in the last few days, cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting.
"We are seeing rising COVID cases and deaths due to it in China."
He added that the central government's health department has been very active in managing the pandemic situation in the country. "The central government has provided financial assistance to states. So far, 220 crore vaccine shots have been given."
On Genome-Sequencing and the Festive Season
Asserting that the government is keeping an eye on the global situation, Mandaviya said that "states are advised to increase genome-sequencing to swiftly identify the new variant of COVID."
To conclude his address, the health minister added that "in light of the festive and new year season, states are advised to ensure that people wear masks, use sanitisers, follow adequate social distancing norms, and be aware about precautionary doses."
The address comes in the context of surging COVID cases in China that have set off alarm bells in other parts of the world as well. Experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO) have now taken cognizance of the matter, and have asked China to share 'thorough and reliable' data.
