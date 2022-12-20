ADVERTISEMENT

Amid COVID Surge In China, India To Track Virus Variants: What We Know

On 20 December, India recorded only 112 new COVID cases.

Mythreyee Ramesh
Published
Fit
1 min read
i

The Health Ministry on Tuesday, 20 December, has directed states to increase genome sequencing of positive cases – to track the variants currently infecting people in India.

Why this matters? This move comes amid steep spike in the both number of COVID-19 cases, and the deaths associated to the pandemic, in China.

"ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through...INSACOG network," Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, in his letter to states.

What's INSACOG? The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, known as INSACOG, is a consortium of over 50 laboratories to monitor COVID variants. Genome sequencing is a scientific method used to identify the characteristics of new virus strains.

The big number: On 20 December, India recorded only 112 new COVID cases. Active cases fell to 3,490, according to Health Ministry data.

What has the US said:

"We know that any time the virus is spreading, that it is in the wild, that it has the potential to mutate and to pose a threat to people everywhere," State Department spokesman Ned Price told, addressing media.

"The toll of the virus is of concern to the rest of the world given the size of China's GDP [gross domestic product], given the size of China's economy," he added.

