You Are More Likely to Catch Common Cold in Winter – A Doctor Explains Why

Most of us have have the flu at least once a year, and anyone who has suffered through it recently will agree to this- while it is a relatively simple virus, it certainly does not feel like one.

Common cold takes over your system. You spend the entire day cooped up in a blanket (if you're lucky), sneezing and coughing, desperately trying to keep your sniffles to a minimum and praying someone would hand you a hot, steaming bowl of soup.

As the temperature drops, the exhausting cycle of the flu begins.

Have you ever wondered why is it that your neighbour falls sick so easily in the winter, or your father starts complaining of a sore throat? What is it about these months that affects our body so? FIT reached out to Dr. Bela Sharma, Additional Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, to answer these questions.