Chennai Unlock 2.0: What Will the Rest of July Look Like?

All showrooms and big format shops (except malls) that sell textiles, jewellery and the likes can function between 10 am and 6 pm, without turning on their air conditioning. Only 50 percent of staff is allowed and not more than five customers can enter the premises at any given point to ensure physical distancing. Barber shops, salons, spa and beauty parlours are permitted to function as per Standard Operating Procedures and without use of air conditioning.

Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services are permitted to operate with 50 percent staff strength subject to a maximum of 80 persons. each company should provide transport to its employees. All private offices, industrial establishments and export oriented units are allowed to function at 50 percent strength.

Sports complexes and stadia will be allowed to open but cannot admit spectators.