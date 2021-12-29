781 Cases of Omicron in India, Delhi Tops List; 9,195 COVID Cases in Last 24 Hrs

A total of 781 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 21 states and union territories in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, 29 December.

Meanwhile, 9,195 new COVID-19 cases and 302 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 77,002, the ministry further said.

Of the 781 Omicron cases, 238 are in Delhi, out of which 57 have been discharged, recovered, or migrated. Delhi also reported 496 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 28 December.