Multiplex Operators Urge Delhi Govt to Reconsider Latest COVID Curbs for Cinemas

Gianchandani added, "While, we fully understand the need at government's end, to take necessary preventive measures, we would request that cinemas should get equal treatment with comparable industries and institutions.”

The MAI has said that the Delhi government’s decision has caused “massive uncertainty” and might lead to “irreparable damage” to the film industry.

The Delhi government sounded a yellow alert in the city under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid rising COVID cases and the Omicron scare. As part of the yellow alert, a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be implemented and cinema halls and multiplexes have been directed to remain shut.

Even spas, gyms, yoga institutes and entertainment parks will be closed and the Delhi metro will operate with 50% seating and nobody is allowed to travel standing up.

(With inputs from PTI, NDTV)