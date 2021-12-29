Rhea Kapoor Tests COVID Positive; In Isolation With Husband Karan Boolani

“Not sure why my or anyone’s private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It’s invasive and weird,” added Rhea.

She further wrote, “My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I’m still grateful I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time.”

Rhea then thanked everyone who reached out to her adding, “We are not too bad, thanks for checking we love you.”

Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor had tested positive for the virus. ANI had then reported that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that Kareena’s sample was sent for genome sequencing and came back negative for Omicron.