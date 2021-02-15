Night Curfew Extended in Four Major Cities in Gujarat Till 28 Feb
The night curfew will be in force between 12 am to 6 am instead of the earlier 11 pm to 6 am.
The Gujarat government on Monday,15 February extended the night curfew in four major cities of the state, namely Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot till 28 February in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, reported NDTV.
The duration of the night curfew has been curtailed by an hour. It will be in force between 12 am to 6 am instead of the earlier 11 pm to 6 am.
Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of State Home Department, said that the night curfew will be imposed in four metro cities of Gujarat from midnight to 6 am from 16-28 February, reported NDTV.
This is the fourth time night curfew has been extended by the government after a spike in COVID-19 cases post Diwali in November.
This move by the Gujarat government came after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani fainted on stage during an election rally in Vadodra and was later declared COVID-19 positive. He was flown to Ahmedabad to be admitted to a hospital.
(With inputs from NDTV)
