Can Administer Vaccine To Those Above 50 in March: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday, 15 February, that the country will be in a situation to administer vaccines against COVID-19 to those above 50 years of age in March.

"In the last seven days, no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 188 districts of the country," he was quoted by news agency ANI, as he emphasised on the need for people to continue following COVID-appropriate behaviour, calling it the ‘social vaccine'.

Not one death has been reported due to COVID-19 vaccination till now, he said, adding, "If there's death after vaccination, it's being investigated. Even routine side-effects have a negligible number."