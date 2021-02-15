After Fainting Mid-Speech, Gujarat CM Rupani Tests COVID Positive 

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, after being hospitalised for fainting mid-speech during a rally in Vadodara on Sunday, 14 February evening, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Hospital on Monday, 15 February, informed the media that the 64-year-old CM is stable and will be kept under observation for 24-hours. “All tests have been done but it is advised that he take rest, so that we will keep him under observation,” said Dr RK Patel to India Today.