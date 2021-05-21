Crowd Gathers as Andhra MLA Bats for ‘Herbal COVID Medicine’ 

Thousands of people, including critical COVID-19 patients in ambulances, lined up at Krishnapatnam town of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on the morning of 21 May, waiting for the distribution of a herbal ‘medicine’ for COVID-19 to resume.

The herbal concoctions were being given away free of cost as an Ayurvedic medicine for COVID-19 for nearly a month before district authorities issued orders to temporarily stop the distribution. However, the distribution was resumed on Friday at the behest of YSRCP MLA from Sarvepalli constituency, Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

The MLA said that the distribution was resumed as people were becoming restless waiting for the herbal preparations. The ‘medicines’ were being made and distributed by a man named Bonigi Anandiah, although district authorities did not permit him.