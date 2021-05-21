Get Black Fungus Drug ‘From Wherever in World’: Delhi HC to Centre

The Centre's counsel assured the court that steps have been taken to import the medicine and added that the production capacity of some of manufacturers of the medicine has been doubled, but the Bench noted the domestic production of the medicine is far less than what is required in India.

The Bench emphasised that time and human lives are of great importance, and if there is shortfall in the supply of the drug required for the treatment, then it would not serve the purpose. The Bench told the Centre that it should import to fill the gap in the shortfall and increase the production before more people suffer from the disease.