WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation on WB Violence & COVID ‘Cures’

We reached out to Dr Vikas Maurya, Director and HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh. Dr Maurya dismissed the claim and said that the putting lemon drops in the nose will not cure one of COVID-19.

“No, there is no such thing. You need to be very careful if you think you have symptoms. The first thing is isolate yourself and then get tested. Connect with a doctor if you test positive and get treated according to what he/she suggests. By putting lemon drops in your nasal passage you will not get rid of corona," Dr Maurya said.

We also spoke with an Ayurvedic doctor, Dr Anirudh Mohite, Co-founder of Ayurveda Growth at NirogStreet. Dr Mohite, too, dismissed the claim and said that putting lemon juice in a sensitive area like the inside of the nose could do more harm than good.