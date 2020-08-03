Many COVID Vaccines Now, But Might Never Be A Silver Bullet: WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, on Monday, 3 August, said that though several vaccines are in the third phase of clinical trials, there’s no “silver bullet” presently and there never might be.

“Number of cases globally has increased more than five-fold to 17.5 million and the number of deaths has more than tripled to 680,000 since WHO's emergency committee on #COVID19 last met 3 months ago,” Dr Ghebreyesus said, as quoted by ANI.