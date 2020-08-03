India’s COVID-19 Tally Over 18 L With 52,972 New Cases, 771 Deaths
India on Monday, 3 August, reported 52,972 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 18,03,696. The death toll increased by 771 to 38,135.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 5,79,357 active cases across the country, while 11,86,203 patients have been discharged.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced on Sunday that they had tested positive for coronavirus
- The global coronavirus tally has surpassed the 18-million mark, with over 6,88,000 deaths recorded so far
Over 2 Crore Tests Conducted in India Till Now: ICMR
The number of COVID-19 tests in India has crossed the 2-crore mark, with 2,02,02,858 tests conducted till 2 August. Out of these, 3,81,027 tests were conducted on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
