India Ranks 3rd Globally in COVID-19 Cases: How Did We Get Here?

As of 7 July, India ranked at the 3rd position when it comes to total number of coronavirus cases in the world, behind only the US and Brazil. On 7 July, the total number of confirmed cases in India stood at 7.19 lakh.

The top five most affected countries in the world are the US, Brazil, India, Russia and Peru.

It took India 1.5 months to go from the 10th position to number 3. As on 25 May, India had 1.38 lakh cases. It took just 12 days for India to rise from 10th to 5th position. On 7 June, India had 2.46 lakh cases. Now, in less than a month, India has gone from 5th position to number 3.

If we follow the trajectory, is India headed to take over as the most impacted country with COVID cases?