COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Cross One Lakh Mark, Death Toll at 3,115
Delhi’s 1 lakh plus toll includes 72,088 recovered/discharged/migrated and 25,620 active cases and 3,115 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed the one lakh-mark on Monday, 6 July, after reporting 1,379 new cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the National Capital to 1,00,823.
The figure includes 72,088 recovered/discharged/migrated and 25,620 active cases and 3,115 deaths, ANI reported quoting the Delhi government.
In his last address, on 1 July, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had asserted that the city has done much better in fighting the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, than what was projected immediately when the decision to lift the lockdown was taken.
“Projections said that by 30 June, Delhi would reach one lakh cases, out of which sixty thousand would be active. Due to all our efforts, today, after one month, we have thirty six thousand active cases,” Kejriwal had said then.
Earlier, on Sunday, India’s biggest COVID-19 care centre with 10,000 beds at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi’s Chhatarpur started admitting patients.
A statement from ITBP said that a total 21 patients, all from Delhi, had been admitted to the Centre till 7:30 pm on Sunday, and were being looked after by ITBP doctors at the centre. All of them are stable.
Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had visited and reviewed the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, while Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the centre.
