COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Cross One Lakh Mark, Death Toll at 3,115

In his last address, on 1 July, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had asserted that the city has done much better in fighting the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, than what was projected immediately when the decision to lift the lockdown was taken.

“Projections said that by 30 June, Delhi would reach one lakh cases, out of which sixty thousand would be active. Due to all our efforts, today, after one month, we have thirty six thousand active cases,” Kejriwal had said then.