COVID-19: Hydroxychloroquine Consignment from India Arrives in US

A consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India has reached the US, the global COVID-19 hotspot, days after New Delhi lifted a ban on the export of the anti-malarial drug to America and some other countries on humanitarian grounds to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1.7 million people have tested positive and 108,867 people have died from the novel coronavirus globally. The United States has emerged as the global hotspot with 20,000 deaths and nearly 530,000 cases, According to Johns Hopkins University data.

America has replaced Italy as the country with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 20,597, the data shows.