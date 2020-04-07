‘Indians Priority’: Rahul Gandhi After Ban on Drug Export Lifted

The decision comes after US President Trump had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to supply the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19 patients.

Trump said he would be surprised if India declines his request and in that case there might be retaliation.

“So, I would be surprised if that were his (Narendra Modi) decision. He'd have to tell me that. I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said we'd appreciate your help in allowing our supply to come out,” Trump had said.