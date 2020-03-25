Foreigner Treated With HIV Drugs for COVID-19 Tests Negative
A British national, who was administered HIV antiretroviral drugs for treating his coronavirus infection, has tested negative, doctors at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital in Kerala said on Wednesday, 25 March.
The doctors said the treatment was effective on the patient who was given the drugs for seven days.
The result of the test of his samples conducted three days after giving him the drugs returned negative, they said.
Doctors made the disclosure of his recovery after the second test result on 23 March also turned out to be negative.
The drug combination was already used to treat patients in a hospital in Jaipur after the Indian Council of Medical Research had given permission to use it.
Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had recommended the use of anti-HIV drug combinations to treat COVID-19 patients on a case-to-case basis.
The Kerala State Medical Board had given permission to administer the drugs on the patient who was suffering from pneumonia.
District Collector S Suhas had taken the initiative to make the drugs available and the doctors revised the treatment protocol after getting the patient's consent.
The treatment was headed by a team of doctors. It was led by the medical college's principal Thomas Mathew.
The swab samples of the UK national's wife, who is also admitted in the isolation ward, tested negative, the statement said.
The two along with 17 others of their group from the UK, who were on holiday at the hill resort town of Munnar, and a local were off-loaded from a Dubai-bound flight shortly before take-off at the airport here on 15 March after the man tested positive for the coronavirus.
The local person had opted not to travel as a precautionary measure and was sent home, while the 17 others were quarantined at a hotel in the city.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)