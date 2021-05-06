How Significant is US’ Proposal to Waive COVID-19 Vaccine Patents?

“Text-based negotiations are important. It just takes a long time to get consensus in the WTO around specific language,”reported The Washington Post, quoting Nao Matsukata, who served in the George W Bush administration’s trade office and helped work on the 2001 agreement which set the base for the existing intellectual property protections.

After the US cleared path for the vaccine patents, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen announced on 5 May that the bloc of nations is also ready to discuss the now US-backed proposal.

“The European Union is also ready to discuss any proposal that addresses the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner," she said. “And that’s why we are ready to discuss how the US proposal for waiver on intellectual property protection for covered vaccines could help achieve that objective."

Had the proposal been accepted last year, a larger vaccine basket could have changed India’s trajectory and prevented the spike in cases and deaths we are witnessing right now.