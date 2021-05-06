3 US Senators Urge Prez Biden To Hasten COVID Assistance to India

In view of 3,00,000 new COVID cases every day in India, and its collapsing health infrastructure, three top US senators have urged the Biden-Harris administration to ramp up the assistance provided to India.

The three senators in a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken, also urged the administration to continue its contribution to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVAX plan and prepare a detailed strategy on how the US can distribute its surplus vaccines.

Mark Warner and John Cornyn are co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus. Mark Warner is from the Democratic Party, while John Cornyn and Portman are from the Opposition Republican Party.