First Lot of Sputnik V COVID Vaccines From Russia Arrives in India

India will start receiving the Sputnik V vaccine by end-May, a Dr Reddy's spokesman told Reuters on 21 April.

The spokesman added, “Sputnik V is going to be made in India in a few months. We expect the Indian-made vaccine to start being available from the second quarter of the current fiscal.”

After a long wait, on 12 April, Russia's Sputnik V became the third vaccine to be green-lit for emergency use in India. Sputnik V is also one of the only three clinically tested vaccines in the world (including Pfizer and Moderna) with an efficacy of 91.6 percent as per The Lancet’s findings.

The Sputnik V approval comes after the Centre finally eased the path for vaccines from pharmaceutical companies that are approved in the US, the UK and European countries, to seek approvals in India.