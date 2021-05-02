Final-Year MBBS Students May Be Asked to Join COVID Duty: Report

Amid a paucity of healthcare personnel and a horrific surge of COVID-19 cases across India, the government could ask final-year students of medical and nursing courses to to join the COVID force and incentivise those joining in future recruitments, reported ANI, citing sources.

The decision, as per ANI, is said to have been taken at a virtual meeting, to review oxygen and medicine availability, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with experts.

Further as per ANI, the shortage of human resources pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ways to augment it, were discussed during the meeting.