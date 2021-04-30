Photos: All in Mourning, Pyres Blaze en Masse in COVID-Torn Delhi

Visuals of smoke rising in the air, as bodies are cremated en masse, emerge from the national capital, as the country grapples with a horrific second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grieving relatives and workers, all clad in PPE kits are seen in the images performing last rites.

Delhi, along with multiple other states, has been paralysed by the surge of coronavirus cases, with the healthcare infrastructure crumbling, crematoriums running overtime, hospitals grovelling, amid an acute paucity, for life-saving resources and COVID-19 positive patients gasping for oxygen.



On Thursday, 29 April, alone Delhi recorded 395 COVID deaths, an all-time high.