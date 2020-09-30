Sabarimala to Allow Pilgrims From Mid-Oct: What are the Rules?

The Kerala government has given permission for pilgrims to be allowed at the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala for the five-day puja in mid-October and from 16 November, for the two-month Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Earlier in June, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had decided that Kerala’s Sabarimala temple will not be open for the public for the monthly prayers.



Who can go for the pilgrimage? What is the protocol to adhere to? Read on.