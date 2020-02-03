Not Discussing Issue of Women’s Entry in Sabarimala Temple: SC

At the outset, Nariman said the question whether women of all age groups can be allowed entry into the Sabarimala Temple has been already decided by the Supreme Court in 2018 and the subsequent review has also been dealt with and hence, this cannot be adjudicated afresh.

The Bench, which also comprises justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, M M Shantanagoudar, S A Nazeer, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said that it will also consider the objection of Nariman as one of the issues.