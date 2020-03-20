COVID-19: Entry in Sabarimala Banned  for 10-day Annual Fest

The Kerala government on Friday, 20 March, decided not to allow pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta district for the annual festival beginning on 29 March to check the coronavirus spread.

The Guruvayur Lord Krishna temple at Thrissur will remain closed for devotees from 21 March until further notice, officials said.

"Both the temples will continue their rituals and poojas but will remain closed to devotees," they said.