FAQ: Is It Safe to Order Outside Food During COVID-19 Lockdown?

The three-week coronavirus lockdown is nearing an end, you have run out of cooking recipes, and you’re now inching towards ordering biryani from your favourite restaurant. But is it safe to do so? Do you risk a chance of infection? By ordering, are you exposing the delivery person to the risk of infection? At a time when the government has mandated everyone to stay at home, is it ethical to order food from outside? Here’s a quick guide.

