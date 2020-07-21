Denied Aid at 3 Hospitals, Pregnant Woman Loses Child in Auto
She was reportedly denied admission at three government hospitals, despite being in labour.
A pregnant woman on Monday, 20 July, lost her child after being forced to deliver in the auto she was travelling in outside KC General hospital, after reportedly being denied admission by three government hospitals.
The then-pregnant woman went to Victoria hospital, its maternity wing Vani Vilas and Srirampura Government hospital, where she was told that there was no bed available for her, despite being on the verge of delivery, NDTV reported.
The video of a parked auto with women rushing in and out, presumably to arrange admission started doing the rounds on Monday evening with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeting about the matter urging CM Yediyurappa to take action against the erring hospitals.
“More non COVID patients are dying in Karnataka due to denial of treatment by hospitals. CM of Karnataka, cancel the licences of all those hospitals that deny treatments. Just a mere warning will not move hospitals,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.
The woman reportedly was on the road for nearly 6 hours, hunting for a hospital bed since 3 am.
In another incident, on 18 July, a distraught father had protested outside the CM’s residence in Bengaluru with his daughter’s photo in hand, claiming she died due to medical negligence, after reportedly being turned away by a dozen hospitals.
On 20 July, Karnataka reported 3,648 COVID-19 cases of which 1,452 cases were from Bengaluru. The state has reported a total of 67,420 positive cases so far.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
