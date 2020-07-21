Denied Aid at 3 Hospitals, Pregnant Woman Loses Child in Auto

A pregnant woman on Monday, 20 July, lost her child after being forced to deliver in the auto she was travelling in outside KC General hospital, after reportedly being denied admission by three government hospitals.

The then-pregnant woman went to Victoria hospital, its maternity wing Vani Vilas and Srirampura Government hospital, where she was told that there was no bed available for her, despite being on the verge of delivery, NDTV reported.

The video of a parked auto with women rushing in and out, presumably to arrange admission started doing the rounds on Monday evening with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeting about the matter urging CM Yediyurappa to take action against the erring hospitals.

“More non COVID patients are dying in Karnataka due to denial of treatment by hospitals. CM of Karnataka, cancel the licences of all those hospitals that deny treatments. Just a mere warning will not move hospitals,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.