Protests Outside K’taka CMO After Baby Dies Without Medical Aid

According to the Bengaluru police, Venkatesh said that he had approached about a dozen hospitals and all of them refused to provide the baby with any medical care. Eventually, the baby died on the evening of July 13.

This forced Venkatesh to hold a protest to draw the Chief Minister's attention to the issue, the police said. The demonstration drew public attention and a few people joined him in the protest, they said. Later, he was taken away from the spot by the police.

The Times of India reported that Venkatesh’s one-month-old girl was suffering from cardiac complications, and that lack of timely intervention from doctors due to denial of admission led to her death.

He demanded that the state government take action against the hospitals that allegedly denied treatment to the infant.