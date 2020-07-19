Karnataka: Wife, Sons Take Man’s Body in Cart After Kin Refuse Aid

The deceased has been identified as a 55-year-old cobbler, who died on Wednesday night, due to heart ailments, reports said.

India Today reported that the man’s family members found him dead in their house and had to break open the door as he failed to respond to their calls.

ANI reported that the man was posthumously tested for the novel coronavirus, and his results returned negative.

But his immediate family members could not get help from their relatives for the man’s last rites and so they were compelled to take his body on the pushcart to the crematorium. Due to financial constraints, they allegedly could not make alternative arrangements either.

This incident comes after a recent video, where the body of a COVID-19 patient was carried in an autorickshaw in Hyderabad. Incidentally, the Nizamabad Government General Hospital superintendent, Nageshwar Rao, resigned over the incident, taking moral responsibility.

TNM had reported that the body was handed over to the family members in total violation of the protocol for disposal of bodies of COVID-19 victims. The family members decided to hire an auto-rickshaw as there were no ambulances available for hire.

Further, it came to light that none of the accompanying family members or the municipal worker were wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits.

(This article has been republished in an arrangement with The News Minute)