GTB Hospital Gets Oxygen on Brink of Exhausting Supply for 500

Less than 30 minutes before Delhi’s GTB Hospital was to run out of oxygen supply for over 500 COVID positive patients, an oxygen tanker from INOX arrived at the hospital. GTB hospital was expected to exhaust its oxygen supply used for treatment of COVID patients by 2 am on Tuesday night, 20 March.

The footage of the truck arriving was shared on Twitter by many volunteers and doctors as a happy ending to an otherwise terrifying health infrastructure crisis.

Many states are reporting a shortage of healthcare facilities like medicines and hospital beds to treat the steeply rising surge of COVID cases across the country. Many hospitals across Maharashtra put out SOS calls on Tuesday reporting a critical shortage of oxygen to treat their patients.