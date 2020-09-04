Rajnath Singh’s Namaste to Russian Officer’s Handshake 

Rajnath Singh is on a three-day visit to Russia till 5 September, where he will be attending a combined meeting of defence ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member States in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of victory in the World War II.



The SCO comprises eight member states – India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The heads of the states are expected to deliberate on security challenges like terrorism and extremism and ways to deal with them, an official told, reported PTI.

Chinese Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe and Pakistan Pervez Khattak, too, are expected to attend the key meeting.

This is Rajnath Singh's second visit to Moscow since June.