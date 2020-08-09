MoD to Introduce Import Embargo on 101 Items: Rajnath Singh

The list, which has been prepared after several rounds of consultation with the stakeholders, also includes wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) with “indicative import embargo date of December 2021, of which the Army is expected to contract almost 200 at an approximate cost of over Rs 5,000 crore,” the minister said.

Singh also added that the contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry in the next six to seven years. He also said that more such equipments will be identified, in consultation with the stakeholders.